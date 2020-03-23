Angola's Appleton named IBCA coach of year

Six girls basketball coaches, including Brandon Appleton of Angola, were named 2020 Bob King Coaches of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.

Appleton and his Hornets went 21-3 this season, including an NECC tournament title and a 10-0 record in league play. Angola won 20 straight games from Nov. 22 through the end of the regular season, though the Hornets were upset by Concordia in sectionals.

Appleton is now 111-40 in six years coaching the Angola girls.

The other five girls coaches honored are Adam Yoder of NorthWood, who announced he was stepping down after winning the Class 3A state title, Kathie Layden of Northwestern, Lauren Votaw of Fishers, Jerry Hickey of Salem and Brian Smith of Loogootee.