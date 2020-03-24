Blackhawk Christian's Davidson named Coach of the Year

Blackhawk Christian's Marc Davidson is one of six boys basketball coaches to receive the 2020 Bob King Coaches of the Year award, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

Davidson was named a Coach of the Year by a vote of his fellow coaches during a season in which his Braves went 23-3, winning the Noblesville Holiday Tournament and the Class 2A Manchester Sectional. They were set to play Churubusco in the North Judson-San Pierre regional semifinal before the remainder of the boys state tournament was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Blackhawk Christian won its first boys basketball state title under Davidson last season. Davidson is 146-47 in seven seasons with the Braves, winning six sectional titles and two regional titles in addition to the state championship.

The other five coaches to be named Coaches of the Year are Marc Urban of Chesterton, Al Gooden of Lawrence Central, David McCollough of Shenandoah, Nate Hawkins of Heritage Hills and Kendall Wildey of South Decatur.