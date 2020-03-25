Furst, Eley and Goode named Junior All-Stars

Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst was named to the 2020 Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars Core Group on Wednesday. Snider's Michael Eley and Homestead's Luke Goode were both named to the Junior All-Stars Red Group.

Furst, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 21.7 points for the Braves, who were set to play in the Class 2A regional semifinals before the boys basketball state tournament was suspended. He has committed to play at Purdue. Eley, a 6-4 guard, averaged 21.2 for the Panthers, who won the Class 4A Carroll sectional in what proved to be their final game. Goode, a 6-6 forward, averaged 17.6 points for the Spartans, who lost in the Class 4A Huntington North sectional final.

Jalen Blackmon of Marion was also named to the red group despite tearing his ACL in January. He averaged 29.8 points before the injury.

The core group is scheduled to play the blue group at Floyd Central on June 1, and then the core group will play the red group June 3 at a location to be determined.