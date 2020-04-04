Jaci Jones signs with IUPUI

South Side senior Jaci Jones committed to IUPUI on Saturday. Jones averaged 15.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in the 2019-2020 season as the Archers went 16-9.

Jones was a first-team all-SAC selection and a second-team ICGSA all-state selection.

IUPUI plays in the Horizon League and went 23-8 in 2019-2020.

Jones had previously signed with Detroit Mercy, but coach Bernard Scott's contract was not renewed last month.