Indiana Boys All-Stars team named

The 13-player roster for the 2020 IndyStar Boys All-Stars was released Monday. The team, which includes no seniors from the Fort Wayne area, includes Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, Dre Davis of Lawrence Central, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century, Malek Edwards of Brownsburg, Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern, Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks, Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, Tayson Parker of Northwestern, Tony Perkins of Lawrence North, Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse and Charlie Yoder of Westview.

They are coached by Ryan Osborn of Carmel, assisted by Delta coach Mark Detweiler and Heritage Hills coach Nate Hawkins.

The Indiana Senior All-Stars are scheduled to play the Junior All-Stars on June 3 and the Kentucky All-Stars on June 5 and 6.

The try-outs for the Kentucky All-Star team, which were to be held on April 18, were canceled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether or not Kentucky will participate in the All-Star series will be determined later this month.

Indiana Mr. Basketball will be named from the Senior All-Star team "soon," according to Monday's release from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

- Journal Gazette