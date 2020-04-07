The Journal Gazette
 
    Northrop girls coach steps down

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Northrop girls basketball coach Rashida Muhammad confirmed Monday that she is stepping down from her post. Muhammad had a winning record in all four seasons with the Bruins, going 63-33. Northrop went 15-11 with just one senior in 2019-2020.

    Muhammad's best season with the Bruins came in 2017-2018, when they went 20-4. 

