Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:20 pm
Northrop girls coach steps down
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Northrop girls basketball coach Rashida Muhammad confirmed Monday that she is stepping down from her post. Muhammad had a winning record in all four seasons with the Bruins, going 63-33. Northrop went 15-11 with just one senior in 2019-2020.
Muhammad's best season with the Bruins came in 2017-2018, when they went 20-4.
