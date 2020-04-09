The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, April 09, 2020 5:00 pm

    Busco's Perlich chooses Manchester

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Churubusco senior Hunter Perlich announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to play basketball at Manchester. 

    Perlich was the Eagles' third-leading scorer in 2019-2020, averaging 14.6 points. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds as Churubusco went 17-6 and won 10 straight games to conclude the season, including a win over Central Noble to claim the sectional title. He was a first team all-NECC selection.

    The Spartans went 8-17 overall in the 2019-2020 season and 6-12 in the Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. 

