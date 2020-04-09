Davidson, Appleton to coach Junior All-Stars

Blackhawk Christian boys basketball coach Marc Davidson will coach the Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars, according to the IndyStar. Angola girls coach Brandon Appleton will be an assistant for the Girls Junior All-Stars. Both were named Bob King Coaches of the Year based on their teams' performances this year.

Marc Urban of Chesterton and Kendall Wildey of South Decatur will assist the boys team. Jerry Hickey of Salem is be the head coach for the girls team, and Lauren Votaw of Fishers will also assist.