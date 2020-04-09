Furst second-leading all-star vote-getter

Blackhawk Christian junior Caleb Furst received the second-most votes for the Associated Press boys all-state basketball team, which was released Thursday.

Furst, who has committed to Purdue, averaged 22.1 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Braves, who were 23-3 and had just captured a sectional title before the remainder of the season was suspended in March.

The only player to receive more votes was Bloomington South senior Anthony Leal.