The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 09, 2020 5:00 pm

    Geiger headed to Grace

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Grace men's basketball announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Norwell senior star Will Geiger has committed to the Lancers. 

    Geiger, a first-team all-NE8 selection, averaged 19.7 points and 11.8 rebounds as a senior as the Knights went 25-2 and won a sectional title. 

    The Lancers went 19-12 this winter and were 11-7 in the NAIA Crossroads League. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article