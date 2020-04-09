Geiger headed to Grace

Grace men's basketball announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Norwell senior star Will Geiger has committed to the Lancers.

Geiger, a first-team all-NE8 selection, averaged 19.7 points and 11.8 rebounds as a senior as the Knights went 25-2 and won a sectional title.

The Lancers went 19-12 this winter and were 11-7 in the NAIA Crossroads League.