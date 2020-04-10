Wayne senior Xayarath signs with Indiana Tech

Wayne senior Erica Xayarath signed with Indiana Tech track and field in the front yard of her home on Friday.

Xayarath tied for 10th in the high jump and ninth in the long jump at the state finals last season, and also qualified for the state meet with the Generals' 4x100 relay.

Xayarath, a multi-sport star with the Generals, also qualified for the gymnastics state finals as a junior and a senior.

