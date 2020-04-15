Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:40 pm
Carroll's Haffner commits to Aces
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll junior Taya Haffner announced Wednesday that she has committed to Evansville to play volleyball. The setter recorded 9.5 assists per set last fall as the Chargers went 20-14 and reached the regional semifinals.
Haffner also recorded 97 kills (0.9 per set), 34 aces (0.3), 41 blocks (0.4) and 158 digs (1.4) as a junior.
Evansville went 16-14 in 2019 and were 7-11 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
