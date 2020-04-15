Carroll's Haffner commits to Aces

Carroll junior Taya Haffner announced Wednesday that she has committed to Evansville to play volleyball. The setter recorded 9.5 assists per set last fall as the Chargers went 20-14 and reached the regional semifinals.

Haffner also recorded 97 kills (0.9 per set), 34 aces (0.3), 41 blocks (0.4) and 158 digs (1.4) as a junior.

Evansville went 16-14 in 2019 and were 7-11 in Missouri Valley Conference play.