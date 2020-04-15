West Noble AD continues to recover

The wife of West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said he is continuing to recover from COVID-19. Dee Dee Schermerhorn tweeted Tuesday that her husband is gaining strength after leaving the intensive care unit at Parkview Hospital last week, but will spend some time in a rehab facility before he can return home.

"Tom has recovered from the virus and is healthy," Dee Dee Schermerhorn wrote. "He is, however, struggling regaining strength along with some confusion. Because of this, he will spend a short time in a rehab facility. We are thankful for his health and we appreciate the prayers still being lifted!"