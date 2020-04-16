Busco's Paul to leave AD role

Churubusco athletic director Chris Paul confirmed Thursday that he submitted his resignation from that position on Tuesday. He will continue working as the AD until June 30, when his current contract ends, and will remain in his role as the boys basketball coach next season.

"The AD job is demanding," Paul said, noting that his time with his family was extremely limited while trying to fulfill that role and his job as basketball coach. "We're starting in October and going through March. It's a long season, and I'm not sure I can do the best I can do at either position."

Paul said he hopes that he would have more time to spend with his family and more time to focus on his basketball team next year.

Despite the challenges of juggling both jobs, the Eagles went 17-6 in 2019-2020 and were set to play Blackhawk Christian in the Class 2A regional semifinals before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paul is 58-39 in four seasons at Busco.