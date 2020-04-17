Carroll's Harding commits to Wittenberg

Carroll senior Nick Harding has committed to Wittenberg soccer. The midfielder scored two goals and had five assists in his senior season with the Chargers, who went 18-3-1 and reached the Class 3A regional finals.

According to the announcement from Carroll coach Rollie Clements, Harding played all 11 positions during his career with the Chargers. He is the sixth member of the Chargers 2020 class to commit to play soccer in college.

The Wittenberg Tigers went 6-13 in 2019 and 3-6 in the Division III North Coast Athletic Conference.