    Friday, April 17, 2020 6:20 pm

    Goode announces commitment to Illinois

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead junior Luke Goode announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to Illinois basketball.

    The 6-foot-6 shooting guard averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals during his junior season, in which the Spartans went 16-9 and reached the Huntington North sectional final. Goode had offers from numerous other schools, including Louisville, Maryland, Butler, Iowa, Michigan State and Stanford. 

    Goode was named a member of the 2020 IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 and was named a junior All-Star as a member of the red group, although the all-star series has since been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

