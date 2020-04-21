Angola's Appleton named Hornets boys coach

Brandon Appleton will move from his role as the girls head basketball coach at Angola to the Hornets boys head coach, according to an announcement by athletic director Steve Lantz on Tuesday night. The move was approved by the school board Tuesday night.

Appleton had a record of 111-40 in six years coaching the Angola girls. During that time, his teams won two regular-season NECC titles, two conference tournament titles and a sectional title in 2018-2019, when the Hornets reached the regional final and lost to Marion in overtime. This year, Angola went 21-3, with 20 straight wins from November through the end of the regular season. Appleton was named a Bob King Coach of the Year and an assistant coach for the Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars.

The boys program was led by Ed Bentley until he resigned 15 games into the season and we replaced by interim coach Josh Sheets. The team went 14-9 in 2019-2020.