    Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:10 pm

    Busco's Wood headed to IU for Track

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Churubusco senior Sam Wood will sign with Indiana track and field with the intention of competing in the decathlon. Wood, who also played quarterback for the Eagles football team, holds the school record in both the pole vault and long jump.

    He won all three sectional and regional titles in the years he competed in the pole vault and was the runner-up at last year's state meet. He also finished 10th in the long jump at the 2019 state finals.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

