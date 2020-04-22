DeKalb grad Stuckey new girls basketball coach

Noah Stuckey will take over as the next DeKalb girls basketball head coach. Stuckey was the winningest girls coach at Southwestern (Shelbyville), winning 65 games in five seasons.

Stuckey is a 2003 DeKalb graduate and was approved by the school board on Tuesday night. He takes over from Brett Eltzroth, whose Barons had combined to win just five games in the past two seasons.

