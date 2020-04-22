The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:10 pm

    DeKalb grad Stuckey new girls basketball coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Noah Stuckey will take over as the next DeKalb girls basketball head coach. Stuckey was the winningest girls coach at Southwestern (Shelbyville), winning 65 games in five seasons.

    Stuckey is a 2003 DeKalb graduate and was approved by the school board on Tuesday night. He takes over from Brett Eltzroth, whose Barons had combined to win just five games in the past two seasons.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article