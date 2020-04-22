IHSAA will not require new physicals for 2019-2020

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IHSAA will recognize valid physicals and consent forms from the 2019-2020 athletic season during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a letter sent to member schools.

Students transferring to another Indiana school must present their pre-participation physical and consent form to their new school. Incoming freshmen must also provide a physical and consent form signed after April 1, 2019, to be allowed to participate in a sport.

Any student who does not already have these forms on file with their current school, including a student transferring in from another state, must provide them before being allowed to participate.

Physicals and consent forms signed after April 1, 2020, will be accepted for any student if available.