Kimmel new EN girls basketball coach

Shawn Kimmel will be the next East Noble girls basketball coach. The move was approved by the school board on Wednesday.

Kimmel is currently a science teacher and leads the robotics program at East Noble. He has previously coached football, track and field and softball, and was an assistant for the Knights boys basketball team last season. He has also assisted the Central Noble girls basketball team and was a head coach for the Pioneer girls.

Kimmel graduated from East Noble in 1993.

