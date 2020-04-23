The Journal Gazette
 
    Heritage JV coach Sisson takes varsity girls job

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Heritage has named Nicole Sisson the head coach of the girls basketball team. Sisson, who is taking over her first head coaching job, had been the coach of the junior varsity team for several years. 

    Sisson takes over from Melissa Connor, who went 51-62 in five seasons, winning 29 games in the final two years of that stretch. 

    The Patriots will lose five seniors from this year's team, including Bree Dossen and Abby Sheehan, who averaged a combined 25.4 points in their final high school season. 

    Sisson graduated from Wayne Trace in Haviland, Ohio, and was a two-time NAIA National Scholar Athlete at Malone. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

