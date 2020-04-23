The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, April 23, 2020

    Seven local gymnasts named to all-state teams

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Four local gymnasts have been named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Gymnastics First-Team All-State.

    The 14-gymnast first team includes Homestead freshman Gina Zirille, who finished fourth in the all-around at the state finals; Bishop Dwenger junior Emma Doyle (sixth in all-around); Wayne senior Erica Xayarath (fourth on vault) and junior Julia Goodine of Carroll (fourth on bars).

    Three more Fort Wayne gymnasts were added to the second-team: freshman Grace Hein and senior Rachel Landstoffer, both of Bishop Dwenger, and Concordia senior Regan Twomey. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

