Seven local gymnasts named to all-state teams

Four local gymnasts have been named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Gymnastics First-Team All-State.

The 14-gymnast first team includes Homestead freshman Gina Zirille, who finished fourth in the all-around at the state finals; Bishop Dwenger junior Emma Doyle (sixth in all-around); Wayne senior Erica Xayarath (fourth on vault) and junior Julia Goodine of Carroll (fourth on bars).

Three more Fort Wayne gymnasts were added to the second-team: freshman Grace Hein and senior Rachel Landstoffer, both of Bishop Dwenger, and Concordia senior Regan Twomey.

