West Noble AD returns home from hospital

West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn returned home on Saturday and was greeted with a parking lot welcome at West Noble.

He had been hospitalized for several weeks while suffering from COVID-19, and spent time recovering strength in a rehabilitation facility after being released from the Intensive Care Unit two weeks ago.

"So thankful for the thoughts and prayers over the past 3 weeks," Schermerhorn wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening, describing the selflessness of health care workers as "unbelievable." "They are the real heroes."