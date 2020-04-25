Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:40 pm
West Noble AD returns home from hospital
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn returned home on Saturday and was greeted with a parking lot welcome at West Noble.
He had been hospitalized for several weeks while suffering from COVID-19, and spent time recovering strength in a rehabilitation facility after being released from the Intensive Care Unit two weeks ago.
"So thankful for the thoughts and prayers over the past 3 weeks," Schermerhorn wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening, describing the selflessness of health care workers as "unbelievable." "They are the real heroes."
