Sunday, April 26, 2020 8:40 pm
DeMarcus Hudson commits to Park
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Luers senior DeMarcus Hudson has announced his commitment to Park University. Hudson averaged 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18 games for the Knights, though he missed the final few games of the season with a foot injury.
Hudson was a first-team all-SAC honoree this season, as the Knights (15-7) won the conference regular-season title.
The Park Pirates went 21-7 in 2019-2020, including 16-6 in the NAIA American Midwest Conference.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story