Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:20 pm
Angola's Soulliere commits to Marian
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Angola senior Chase Soulliere announced his commitment to Marian baseball on Tuesday. He hit .345 in 97 plate appearances as a junior, when the Hornets went 15-13.
The Knights were 10-9 overall and 0-3 in the NAIA Crossroads League when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story