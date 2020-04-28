The Journal Gazette
 
    Angola's Soulliere commits to Marian

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Angola senior Chase Soulliere announced his commitment to Marian baseball on Tuesday. He hit .345 in 97 plate appearances as a junior, when the Hornets went 15-13. 

    The Knights were 10-9 overall and 0-3 in the NAIA Crossroads League when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

