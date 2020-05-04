Local athletes nominated for IndyStar Sports Awards

Numerous local athletes have been nominated for the IndyStar High School Sports Awards, which were scheduled for May 3 put will instead be presented during an online show on June 18.

Zoe Duffus of Carroll and Erin Strzelecki of Bishop Dwenger were nominated for girls cross country. Izaiah Steury of Angola and Reece Gibson of Concordia were nominated for boys cross country. Sisters Madison and Morgan Dabagia of Homestead were nominated for girls golf. Leo's Brooke Smith was nominated for volleyball. Snider's Randy Holtz has already been named the offensive lineman Mr. Football award. Homestead's Gina Zirille was nominated in gymnastics.

Concordia boys cross country and Homestead girls golf were both nominated for Team of the Year. Jacob Linky, a Warsaw wrestler who is deaf and was born in Ghana, is being recognized with the Courage Award.

No awards will be given for spring sports, as most of the season was canceled.

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. on June 18. For more information, visit https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/events/indianapolis/.