High School sports training may resume July 1

The IHSAA announced Wednesday that all school-sponsored sporting activities will remain suspended through June 30, but activities may resume on July 1, so long as there is no return to further restrictions by the state of Indiana.

July 1 would typically fall during moratorium week, but because so many activities have been canceled this spring and summer, the moratorium week is waived for 2020.

As usual, teams are not allowed to begin training and conditioning sessions ahead of the start date by holding them at off-campus locations that are not regularly used for official contests.

vjacobsen@jg.net