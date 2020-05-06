The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:20 pm

    Knights' Peterson to sign with Bishop Luers

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers senior John Peterson will sign with Manchester basketball in a ceremony at his home on Thursday morning. Peterson averaged 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his senior season, when the Knights went 15-7 and won the SAC. 

    The Spartans went 8-17 last season, and 6-12 in the Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story