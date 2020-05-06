Knights' Peterson to sign with Bishop Luers

Bishop Luers senior John Peterson will sign with Manchester basketball in a ceremony at his home on Thursday morning. Peterson averaged 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his senior season, when the Knights went 15-7 and won the SAC.

The Spartans went 8-17 last season, and 6-12 in the Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

