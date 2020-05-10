Sunday, May 10, 2020 8:20 pm
East Noble high jumper signs with Memphis
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
East Noble senior Gage Ernsberger officially signed his letter of intent to compete for Memphis Track and Field. Ernsberger, who announced that he would be attending Memphis in April, tied for 16th in the high jump at the 2019 state finals. His best clearance of 6 feet, 7 inches, is 1 inch off the East Noble record.
