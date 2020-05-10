The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, May 10, 2020 8:20 pm

    East Noble high jumper signs with Memphis

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    East Noble senior Gage Ernsberger officially signed his letter of intent to compete for Memphis Track and Field. Ernsberger, who announced that he would be attending Memphis in April, tied for 16th in the high jump at the 2019 state finals. His best clearance of 6 feet, 7 inches, is 1 inch off the East Noble record. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story