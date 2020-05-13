Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:40 pm
Eley joins Elevation Prep
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Snider junior Michael Eley has announced that he has joined Elevation Prep, a new a new basketball academy-type program for prep and post-graduate basketball players in Fort Wayne.
Eley was the leading scorer for the Panthers in 2019-2020, averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals for Snider, which won a sectional title.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story