    Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:40 pm

    Eley joins Elevation Prep

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Snider junior Michael Eley has announced that he has joined Elevation Prep, a new a new basketball academy-type program for prep and post-graduate basketball players in Fort Wayne.

    Eley was the leading scorer for the Panthers in 2019-2020, averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals for Snider, which won a sectional title. 

