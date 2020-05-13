Eley joins Elevation Prep

Snider junior Michael Eley has announced that he has joined Elevation Prep, a new a new basketball academy-type program for prep and post-graduate basketball players in Fort Wayne.

Eley was the leading scorer for the Panthers in 2019-2020, averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals for Snider, which won a sectional title.