Concordia announces improvements for Zollner Athletic Complex

Concordia's Zollner Athletic Complex will undergo several major improvements this summer, including the installation of a video scoreboard and new turf for the football field, Head of School Mychal Thom announced in a video posted to the school's Facebook page on Friday.

The project also includes resurfacing and repainting the 12 tennis courts at the complex and a new surface for the track.

Thom said that a donor came forward with the money for a new scoreboard back in the fall of 2019. In the months since, Concordia has also received grants from the Lutheran Foundation, the Concordia Education Foundation and the Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation, as well as gifts from other individual donors. Thom said the school has about 75% of the funds needed to complete the projects.

The projects should be finished in time for the beginning of the school year this fall, Thom said.