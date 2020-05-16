Snider's Luke Owens returns to play at USF

Snider graduate Luke Owens announced on Twitter on Saturday that he is transferring from Indianapolis to Saint Francis. The defensive back red-shirted in his freshman year with the Greyhounds.

"All roads lead to home!" Owens wrote in the announcement.

He was an SAC honorable mention in his senior year in 2018, when he had two interceptions and 21 total tackles in seven games. The Panthers went 9-3 and reached the regional title game.