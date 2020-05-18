Monday, May 18, 2020 8:40 pm
Marion star Julius Mays named Whitko AD
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Whitko school board approved Julius Mays as the new Wildcats athletic director on Monday night. Mays, 30, was a high school star at Marion and played college basketball at NC State, Wright State and Kentucky, where he was a graduate transfer. He played a season for Italian professional team Mobyt Ferrera.
