    Monday, May 18, 2020 8:40 pm

    Marion star Julius Mays named Whitko AD

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Whitko school board approved Julius Mays as the new Wildcats athletic director on Monday night. Mays, 30, was a high school star at Marion and played college basketball at NC State, Wright State and Kentucky, where he was a graduate transfer. He played a season for Italian professional team Mobyt Ferrera. 

