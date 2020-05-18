Northrop's Jackson headed to San Jose State

Northrop junior Destiny Jackson announced Sunday night that she has committed to play basketball at San Jose State.

Jackson was a first-team all-SAC honoree for the 2019-2020 season, when she averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks for the Bruins, who went 15-11.

The Trojans went 19-12 overall and 12-6 in the Mountain West this season.