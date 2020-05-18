The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, May 18, 2020 2:00 am

    Northrop's Jackson headed to San Jose State

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Northrop junior Destiny Jackson announced Sunday night that she has committed to play basketball at San Jose State. 

    Jackson was a first-team all-SAC honoree for the 2019-2020 season, when she averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks for the Bruins, who went 15-11. 

    The Trojans went 19-12 overall and 12-6 in the Mountain West this season. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story