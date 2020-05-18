Monday, May 18, 2020 8:00 pm
Stuckey named next Fremont coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Josh Stuckey was approved as the new Fremont boys basketball coach by the Fremont school board on Monday. Stuckey had been an assistant for the Eagles and is a 2006 Fremont graduate. He takes over a team that went 8-16 under Craig Helfrich last season.
Stuckey will be the third Fremont head coach since John Wysong took over ahead of the 2015-2016 season.
