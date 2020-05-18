The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, May 18, 2020 8:00 pm

    Stuckey named next Fremont coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Josh Stuckey was approved as the new Fremont boys basketball coach by the Fremont school board on Monday. Stuckey had been an assistant for the Eagles and is a 2006 Fremont graduate. He takes over a team that went 8-16 under Craig Helfrich last season.

    Stuckey will be the third Fremont head coach since John Wysong took over ahead of the 2015-2016 season. 

