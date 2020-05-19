Angola hires four new coaches

Four new Angola coaches' hirings were officially approved by the Metropolitan Schools of Steuben County board on Tuesday night.

Nick Burlingame, a 2010 Angola graduate, will be the next girls basketball head coach. He was the boys head coach at Lakeland, where he won 30 games over the last three seasons. He takes over for Brandon Appleton, who won at least 21 games in three straight seasons before shifting to the boys team. He will teach social studies at Angola.

Russ Tingley will take over as the head wrestling coach. Tingley has coached wrestling in various roles at Angola Middle and High School since moving to Indiana in 2006. He has also been an assistant football coach, middle school track coach and high school baseball assistant. He is a special education teacher at Angola.

Nathan Wilz will be the new head coach for the boys soccer team. Wilz played soccer at Indiana Tech and graduated in 2016. He has been the girls coach at Central Noble for the last four seasons. He is also employed by the state of Indiana.

Brian Miller will be the next girls golf coach.