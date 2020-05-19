Another Ott sister commits to PFW

La Porte junior Ryin Ott announced that she has committed to Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball on Tuesday. Ott averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Slicers, who went 19-8 this winter. She will be rejoining her sister Riley, who is a freshman at PFW.

Riley Ott played 28.6 minutes per game, averaging 10.9 points in her debut season for the Mastodons.