Drezdan Ginder wins Roy Scholarship

Carroll senior Drezdan Ginder has been named the winner of the ICGSA Patricia L. Roy scholarship. Ginder, a volleyball and softball player, is will receive $2,500 for her education, which she plans to continue at Grand Canyon University.

The scholarship is named for Roy, a Harlan graduate who championed girls athletics in various roles Indiana, was the first IHSAA Director of Girls Athletics. She passed away in 2017, and one scholarship winner from across the state has been named in her memory since 2018.

Ginder is the daughter of Carroll baseball coach Dave Ginder and the niece of athletic director Dan Ginder.