The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:30 pm

    Goodin approved as new Vikings volleyball coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Ben Goodin was approved as the new Huntington North volleyball coach by the school board on May 11. Goodin has previously been the head volleyball coach at Norwell and the JV coach at Huntington North. He replaces Trinda Goings, who coached the Vikings to a 13-17 record in 2019. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story