Goodin approved as new Vikings volleyball coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Ben Goodin was approved as the new Huntington North volleyball coach by the school board on May 11. Goodin has previously been the head volleyball coach at Norwell and the JV coach at Huntington North. He replaces Trinda Goings, who coached the Vikings to a 13-17 record in 2019.
