West Noble replaces girls basketball, volleyball coaches

West Noble has hired volleyball and head girls basketball coaches for the upcoming school year.

Jeff Burns, a 2001 West Noble graduate who has been an assistant for the girls basketball team for 14 years, will take over the program, replacing longtime coach Dale Marano.

Volleyball coach Kaity Logan also has previous experience with the Chargers and was a member of the coaching staff that reached the regional championship in 2018.

vjacobsen@jg.net