Concordia's Pearson joins Elevation Prep
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Concordia senior Brayden Pearson will play a post-graduate season at Elevation Prep, the new Fort Wayne academy announced Wednesday. A first-team all-SAC honoree as a senior, Pearson averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in his final year with the Cadets.
