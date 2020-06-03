The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, June 03, 2020

    Concordia's Pearson joins Elevation Prep

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Concordia senior Brayden Pearson will play a post-graduate season at Elevation Prep, the new Fort Wayne academy announced Wednesday. A first-team all-SAC honoree as a senior, Pearson averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in his final year with the Cadets.

    Email story