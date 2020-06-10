Norwell coach retires due to COVID-19 concerns

Norwell girls cross country coach Bob Dahl has retired after leading the Knights since the program's inception in 1983. According to the announcement on the Norwell cross country Twitter account, Dahl believed that coaching this fall would be a risk to his health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are saddened to announce the resignation of Girls CC Coach Bob Dahl after 37 seasons," Wednesday's annoucement read. "He was the first, and only, girls CC Coach at NHS starting in 1983. He believes the CoVid-19 crisis is too high of a risk, and danger, to his health and safety."

Norwell girls won two regional titles during his tenure, in 1993 and 2019, and 10 sectional titles. The Knights qualified for the state meet five times.

