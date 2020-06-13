The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, June 13, 2020

    Diehm commits to Florida juco

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll graduate Colin Diehm announced today that he will be joining Florida SouthWestern baseball, a junior college program located in Fort Myers, Florida. Diehm had been committed to Texas Tech since 2018, but the 6-foot-7 left-handed pitcher played sparingly for the Chargers due to injuries and the cancellation of what would have been his senior season because of the coronavirus. 

    "Different path, same goal. #JucoRoute," Diehm posted on his Twitter account Saturday. 

