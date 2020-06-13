Diehm commits to Florida juco

Carroll graduate Colin Diehm announced today that he will be joining Florida SouthWestern baseball, a junior college program located in Fort Myers, Florida. Diehm had been committed to Texas Tech since 2018, but the 6-foot-7 left-handed pitcher played sparingly for the Chargers due to injuries and the cancellation of what would have been his senior season because of the coronavirus.

"Different path, same goal. #JucoRoute," Diehm posted on his Twitter account Saturday.