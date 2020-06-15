The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 15, 2020 7:40 pm

    Columbia City officially announces new coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Matt Schauss has been formally approved as the new Columbia City boys basketball coach. Schauss has been the boys basketball coach at Jimtown for the last three seasons, improving from 5-18 in 2018 to 17-8 in 2020. A 2015 graduate from Bethel, Schauss was a Crossroads League Player of the Year, First Team NAIA All-American and All-American Student Athlete of the Year. 

    He replaces Brett Eberley, who coached the Eagles for four seasons and went 10-13 in 2019-2020.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story