Local runners named Mr. And Miss Distance

Erin Strzelecki of Bishop Dwenger was one of two senior girls to be named an Indiana Track and Field Miss Distance by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches on Sunday, while Reece Gibson of Concordia was named Mr. Distance. Strzelecki was 16th in the 3,200 meters at the state finals as a sophomore and took third as a junior. The Notre Dame commit also won the cross country state title this fall. Gibson, who is headed to Grand Valley State in the fall, finished 11th in the 3,200 meters as a sophomore and finished third as a junior. He led the Cadets to a boys cross country team championship this fall.