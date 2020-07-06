The Journal Gazette
 
    Northrop announces coaching updates

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Northrop has named Colin Jones as its new head boys soccer coach, replacing Billy Foreman. Jones is a 2015 Northrop graduate and has been a Bruins assistant for the last four years. The Bruins also announced that Sam Bird, a 2008 grad, has rejoined the cross country coaching staff. He will be the co-head coach with Keith Scott. 

