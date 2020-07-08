Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:00 pm
Cadets name new boys tennis coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Rick Hanauer will take over as the new head coach of the Concordia boys tennis team. Hanauer is a Fort Wayne Tennis Hall of Fame member who played tennis at Broward College and Troy University and has spent 45 years as a teaching pro. He has been the head pro at Palm Beach Country Club, an assistant pro at Wildwood and then then the head pro at Orchard Ridge Country Club.
