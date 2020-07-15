All FWCS students eligible to play fall sports

Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent Mark Daniel announced that students at FWCS schools will be allowed to participate in athletic activities this fall as part of the district's "Return to Learn" plan. This applies both to students who choose to attend class in person part-time and those who choose to take all of their classes online.

School-based athletic activities resumed on July 6, based on the "Return to Play" guidelines released by the state department of education and the IHSAA. Girls golf contests are scheduled to begin Aug. 3, followed by most other sports on Aug. 15 and football on Aug. 21.