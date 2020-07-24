The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, July 24, 2020 8:30 pm

    Carroll's Fosnough receives national academic recognition

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Peyton Fosnough, a recent Carroll graduate, has been named a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Award. Fosnough is one of 42 boys across the country and three from Indiana to be recognized. He graduated with a 3.97 GPA and has also earned United Soccer Coaches Great Lakes All-Region and 1st Team All-State, All-District and Academic All-State honors. He has committed to Bellarmine soccer. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story