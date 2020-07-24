Carroll's Fosnough receives national academic recognition

Peyton Fosnough, a recent Carroll graduate, has been named a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Award. Fosnough is one of 42 boys across the country and three from Indiana to be recognized. He graduated with a 3.97 GPA and has also earned United Soccer Coaches Great Lakes All-Region and 1st Team All-State, All-District and Academic All-State honors. He has committed to Bellarmine soccer.

